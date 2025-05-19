What's the story

Microsoft has unveiled a new platform, called Microsoft Discovery, at its Build 2025 conference.

The tech giant touts the innovative tool leverages the power of agentic AI to "transform the [scientific] discovery process."

The platform, according to Microsoft, is "extensible" and can handle certain science-related workloads "end-to-end."

The move comes as other tech companies also explore AI's potential in speeding up scientific discovery.