Apple expands iPhone 17 production in India for US market
What's the story
Apple is ramping up iPhone 17 production in India, across five factories, including two new ones. The move comes as part of the tech giant's strategy to reduce dependence on China for US-bound models. According to Bloomberg, all upcoming iPhone models (17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max) are being manufactured in India ahead of their launch next month. This is the first time that all new variants will be produced and shipped from the country at once.
Manufacturing strategy
Response to tariffs and trade barriers
Apple's decision to move most of the iPhone production for the US market from China to India is also a response to tariffs. The company hopes this will mitigate the impact of these trade barriers. The expansion includes two new plants: one owned by Tata Group in Tamil Nadu's Hosur and another by Foxconn Technology Group near Bangalore airport.
Partnership expansion
Tata Group's growing role in Apple's India strategy
Tata Group is set to play a major role as an Apple partner in India. According to the report, the plants owned by the local conglomerate will account for nearly half of India's iPhone output over the next two years. In the four months since April, iPhones worth $7.5 billion have been exported from the country. This is a major increase compared to last fiscal year's total of $17 billion worth of iPhones exported.
Production plans
Apple's long-term commitment to India
Apple's iPhone 17 strategy includes a new slimmed-down model, which will be at the center of its marketing efforts. The company is also planning to make a new iPhone 17e in India early next year. It has already started discussions for iPhone 18 production in the region, with an increase in initial work expected soon. This shows Apple's long-term commitment to India as a key player in its global manufacturing strategy.