Apple expands iPhone 17 production in India for US market

Apple is ramping up iPhone 17 production in India, across five factories, including two new ones. The move comes as part of the tech giant's strategy to reduce dependence on China for US-bound models. According to Bloomberg, all upcoming iPhone models (17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max) are being manufactured in India ahead of their launch next month. This is the first time that all new variants will be produced and shipped from the country at once.

Manufacturing strategy Response to tariffs and trade barriers Apple's decision to move most of the iPhone production for the US market from China to India is also a response to tariffs. The company hopes this will mitigate the impact of these trade barriers. The expansion includes two new plants: one owned by Tata Group in Tamil Nadu's Hosur and another by Foxconn Technology Group near Bangalore airport.

Partnership expansion Tata Group's growing role in Apple's India strategy Tata Group is set to play a major role as an Apple partner in India. According to the report, the plants owned by the local conglomerate will account for nearly half of India's iPhone output over the next two years. In the four months since April, iPhones worth $7.5 billion have been exported from the country. This is a major increase compared to last fiscal year's total of $17 billion worth of iPhones exported.