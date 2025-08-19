Vi partners IBM in $600 million deal to boost telecom services

AI innovation hub to be set up under new agreement

As part of the plan, Vi and IBM will set up an AI Innovation Hub to build smarter tools and speed up software updates—think faster app releases and more reliable service.

Juhi McClelland from IBM said the partnership comes at a crucial time for India's fast-changing telecom scene.

This isn't a brand-new relationship either—the two companies have been working together for 17 years, now bringing Kyndryl on board as part of the new deal.