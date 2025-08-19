Vi partners IBM in $600 million deal to boost telecom services
Vodafone Idea (Vi) is joining forces with IBM in a fresh, multi-year deal worth $500-600 million to overhaul its IT systems and bring in more AI and automation.
This new agreement, which replaces their older $800-million contract which expired in April 2024, is Vi's move to cut costs and stay competitive as it faces financial pressure.
AI innovation hub to be set up under new agreement
As part of the plan, Vi and IBM will set up an AI Innovation Hub to build smarter tools and speed up software updates—think faster app releases and more reliable service.
Juhi McClelland from IBM said the partnership comes at a crucial time for India's fast-changing telecom scene.
This isn't a brand-new relationship either—the two companies have been working together for 17 years, now bringing Kyndryl on board as part of the new deal.