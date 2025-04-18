What's the story

Microsoft has unveiled its most sophisticated one-bit AI model yet, the BitNet b1.58 2B4T. This groundbreaking "bitnet" can run on CPUs, even Apple's M2 chip.

The team behind the model claims it is the first bitnet with two billion parameters or weights, which are basically values that define a model's internal structure.

The model can now be used and experimented with under an MIT license.