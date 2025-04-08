What's the story

Amazon has upgraded its artificial intelligence (AI) video model, Nova Reel, allowing it to generate videos of up to two minutes long.

First unveiled in December 2024, Nova Reel represented Amazon's foray into the generative video space.

The improved version, Nova Reel 1.1, goes up against similar models from OpenAI and Google.

While not built specifically for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, the tool could prove useful for creators looking to quickly produce short-form video content across various formats.