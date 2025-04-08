Amazon's AI can now create videos for Reels, YouTube Shorts
What's the story
Amazon has upgraded its artificial intelligence (AI) video model, Nova Reel, allowing it to generate videos of up to two minutes long.
First unveiled in December 2024, Nova Reel represented Amazon's foray into the generative video space.
The improved version, Nova Reel 1.1, goes up against similar models from OpenAI and Google.
While not built specifically for Instagram Reels or YouTube Shorts, the tool could prove useful for creators looking to quickly produce short-form video content across various formats.
Enhanced features
Nova Reel 1.1 can generate "multi-shot" videos with a consistent style across shots.
Creators can provide prompts as long as 4,000 characters to create up to a two-minute video made of six-second shots. This helps them create content faster without needing advanced editing skills.
The new version also introduces a mode called "Multishot Manual," where you can reference an image along with your prompt for more control over the composition of video shots.
Access and ethics
Nova Reel is only available via AWS platforms and services, including Bedrock, Amazon's AI development suite.
Customers will have to request special access to use the model.
The company has said it will protect any AWS customers accused of copyright violation with media generated by its models, as part of its indemnification policy.
Amazon has neither revealed the source of Reel's training data nor offered a clear way for creators to prevent their videos from being used for training.