The dire wolf, scientifically known as Aenocyon dirus, inspired the fearsome canine in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Since 2021, Colossal Biosciences has been working toward reviving other extinct species like the mammoth and Tasmanian tiger.

"This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works," said Colossal Co-founder and CEO Ben Lamm.

He added they used DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull to create healthy dire wolf puppies.