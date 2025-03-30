Samsung's new vacuum cleaner notifies users of calls/texts while cleaning
What's the story
Samsung has just launched its latest cordless vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra.
Priced at $1,099 (around ₹94,000), the futuristic device comes with an LCD display control panel that connects with your smartphone.
The panel notifies users about incoming phone calls and text messages while they're busy cleaning their homes.
This feature would solve the problem of missing notifications while doing chores like vacuuming due to distractions.
Features
Bespoke AI Jet Ultra: A closer look
But, that's not all the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra has to offer. It also features an auto-empty charging station, 400AW suction power, and up to 100 minutes of battery life.
All of this means that you can clean your homes without any interruption or frequent recharging.
The design and functionality of the vacuum cleaner truly showcase Samsung's commitment to innovation in home appliances.
Smart integration
Samsung's AI home control panels: Step toward smart living
At CES 2023, Samsung demonstrated these AI Home control panels on a range of appliances, including the new Bespoke AI smart refrigerators and wall ovens.
The features work with both Android and iOS devices, but you'll require a Samsung account and the SmartThings app to use them.
This integration of tech into home appliances is part of Samsung's vision for a more connected and convenient living.
Scenario
Vision for a more connected home
Samsung's plan to integrate screens into its appliances is part of a larger vision for AI in the home.
The idea is to make technology that can seamlessly assist users in their daily lives.
However, the concerns of obsolescence and malfunctioning of these tech-heavy touchscreens have been raised.
Not to mention, the possibility of ads being served on these screens, like Amazon's Echo Show smart displays.