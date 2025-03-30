What's the story

Samsung has just launched its latest cordless vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra.

Priced at $1,099 (around ₹94,000), the futuristic device comes with an LCD display control panel that connects with your smartphone.

The panel notifies users about incoming phone calls and text messages while they're busy cleaning their homes.

This feature would solve the problem of missing notifications while doing chores like vacuuming due to distractions.