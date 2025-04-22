What's the story

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, appears to be working on a collaboration with Shopify, according to a report by Testing Catalog.

The potential partnership was hinted at new code strings discovered in the public web bundle of ChatGPT.

The codes include "buy_now," price and shipping fields, product-offer ratings, and a "shopify_checkout_url."

These elements indicate that OpenAI is adding a native purchase flow into its AI assistant.