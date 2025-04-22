Bluesky launches verification checkmarks—Here's who gets them
What's the story
Decentralized social network Bluesky has announced its plan to introduce blue checks for "authentic and notable accounts."
The platform will proactively verify these accounts by displaying a checkmark in a blue circle next to their account name.
The new feature comes as part of Bluesky's ongoing efforts to enhance user trust and authenticity on the platform.
New feature
'Trusted Verifier' status for organizations
Bluesky is also giving "Trusted Verifier" status to select organizations, including The New York Times. This will enable them to verify users affiliated with them.
The platform's moderation team will then examine every verification request to confirm its authenticity.
A checkmark in a scalloped circle next to the account name will mark Trusted Verifiers, setting them apart from regular verified accounts with a rounded one.
User benefits
Streamlined verification process for independent journalists
The new verification system from Bluesky builds on its current self-verification feature, which lets users set a domain as their username.
However, with this update, independent journalists and creators no longer have to link their account to an inaccessible domain.
This change should simplify the verification process for these users and curb impersonation issues that have emerged due to the platform's rapid growth in late 2024.
User feedback
Future plans for verification requests
Currently, Bluesky doesn't let users apply for verified or trusted verifier status.
However, the platform plans to accept requests once the feature stabilizes based on user feedback.
Users can see which organization verified a user by selecting the account's blue checkmark.
There is also an option in the app settings to hide verification if you want.