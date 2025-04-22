How Zomato's Android curates restaurant collection
What's the story
We all know how Zomato's Android app greets us with curated lists of restaurants under its "collections" feature.
The lists, based on a particular theme, cuisine, or occasion, make it easier for the user to decide from tailored options.
But if you know how this curation happened, the whole process can be even more helpful, making sure you find what you're looking for.
Here are five steps to understand how Zomato curates these collections.
Trend analysis
Identifying popular trends
The first step in curating collections is identifying the most popular trends among users.
This is done by analyzing user searches, reviews, and ratings to find out what cuisines or dining experiences are in demand at the moment.
By focusing on these trends, Zomato can ensure its collections are relevant and appealing to a wider audience.
Expert collaboration
Collaborating with local experts
Zomato also works with local food experts and influencers who possess a deep knowledge of the culinary landscape of their area.
These experts give insights into hidden gems and must-visit places that may not be well known but make for an amazing dining experience.
Their recommendations further enrich the collections with a variety of options.
Feedback integration
Utilizing user feedback
User feedback is also an integral part of refining Zomato's collections.
The app basically prompts users to share their dining experience through reviews and ratings.
These are later analyzed to detect patterns or common preferences.
This loop of feedback enables Zomato to keep its collections up to date. Hence, they really reflect what the users are interested in.
Data insights
Leveraging data analytics
Zomato's Android app relies heavily on data analytics to curate its collections.
It uses a range of data, right from user interactions, location-based searches, to peak dining times.
This way, the platform can curate its lists based on specific demographics and occasions.
It makes sure that every collection is as relevant and engaging as possible for those looking for dining options.
Dynamic updates
Regularly updating collections
To keep up with the times and stay relevant, Zomato has its collections updated frequently according to new restaurants opening up or those changing in the old ones.
This dynamic nature keeps its users engaged by providing them with fresh information regarding trending places to explore.
It also caters to seasonal changes in the popularity of cuisine from region to region.