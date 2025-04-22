What's the story

We all know how Zomato's Android app greets us with curated lists of restaurants under its "collections" feature.

The lists, based on a particular theme, cuisine, or occasion, make it easier for the user to decide from tailored options.

But if you know how this curation happened, the whole process can be even more helpful, making sure you find what you're looking for.

Here are five steps to understand how Zomato curates these collections.