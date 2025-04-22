How to brighten your Swiggy app interface on Android
What's the story
Swiggy, a popular food delivery app, offers users the ability to customize their app interface through theme settings.
This feature allows users to adjust the brightness and overall appearance of the app, enhancing user experience.
By tweaking these settings, users can make their interaction with the app more visually appealing and comfortable.
Here are some insights on how to effortlessly brighten your Swiggy app interface on Android devices.
Quick access
Accessing theme settings easily
To start customizing your Swiggy interface, you'll have to first access the theme settings.
Open the Swiggy app on your Android device and head over to the Settings menu.
Here, you'll see an option saying Theme Settings. Tapping on this will let you explore the different themes available for customization.
Bright selection
Choosing a brighter theme
Once in the theme settings, you can select from a number of themes specifically designed to boost visibility and brightness.
Go for lighter color schemes that improve contrast and make text more readable.
This not only brightens up your screen but also minimizes eye strain during extended usage.
Fine-tune brightness
Adjusting brightness levels
Apart from choosing a brighter theme, you can also manually tweak brightness levels within the app itself.
Look for a slider/toggle within the theme settings to increase or decrease brightness according to your preference.
This feature will keep your screen neither too dim nor too bright.
Automatic adjustment
Enabling auto-brightness feature
For those who prefer adjustments according to their surroundings, the auto-brightness feature is a no-brainer.
The option automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen according to the surrounding light conditions.
It keeps the screen visible at its best, adapting smoothly to brighter and dimmer surroundings.
This automatic adjustment saves you from the hassle of changing settings manually and provides a better viewing experience.