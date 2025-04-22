What's the story

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, has made some bold predictions about how artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize healthcare.

In a recent CBS interview, he claimed that new AI models could not just help treat diseases but also potentially eradicate all diseases in a decade.

This claim was backed by Perplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas, who praised Hassabis as a "genius" in a post on X.