AI could cure all diseases within a decade: DeepMind CEO
What's the story
Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, has made some bold predictions about how artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize healthcare.
In a recent CBS interview, he claimed that new AI models could not just help treat diseases but also potentially eradicate all diseases in a decade.
This claim was backed by Perplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas, who praised Hassabis as a "genius" in a post on X.
Drug discovery
AI could revolutionize drug development and healthcare
Hassabis emphasized the existing hurdles in drug development, noting that it usually takes years and a lot of money to develop a single drug.
He proposed that AI could drastically reduce this time from years to months, or even weeks.
When asked if AI could end all diseases, Hassabis said he believes it can be done in the next decade.
"I think that's within reach. Maybe within the next decade or so, I don't see why not," he said.
AI achievement
AI's impressive capabilities in protein structure mapping
Hassabis also shared an incredible feat of his AI, which mapped 200 million protein structures in just one year, a job that would normally take a billion years of PhD time.
He detailed the importance of the work, saying, "If we know the function, then we can understand what goes wrong in disease... And we can design drugs and molecules that will bind to the right part of the surface of the protein."