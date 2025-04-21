What's the story

On April 24, Venus will shine brightest for observers on Earth until the next time in September 2026.

The planet, popularly called the "Morning Star," has been in this bright phase during early morning since March 22.

Before this, it appeared as a glowing body in the west just after sunset.

This transition happened during Venus's conjunction with the Sun, when it passed between Earth and Sun and briefly disappeared due to solar glare.