What's the story

The European Space Agency (ESA) has deactivated the Gaia space telescope, bringing an end to its 12-year-long mission of studying our galaxy.

On March 27, ESA's European Space Operations Center team carefully powered down the subsystems of Gaia and placed it into a "retirement orbit" around the Sun.

Launched in 2013, Gaia revolutionized our perception of the universe by precisely mapping the positions, distances, motions, and properties of nearly two billion stars and other celestial objects.