What's the story

Apple is said to be working on a major update for its Health app, which would be revealed with iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says this upgrade will bring an AI doctor feature to offer personalized health tracking and insights for users.

Apple has been gradually adding more health-focused facilities into its products, from heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 stats, and ECG to a hearing-aid feature and even health metrics in iPhone's Health app.