Fabric displays might react to voice commands or gestures

Apple's next big thing: Fabric that illuminates to show info

What's the story Apple is reportedly planning to develop fabric displays for future devices, including the HomePod, iPhone cases, and Apple Watch bands. The tech giant's latest patent application titled "Fabric-Covered Electronic Device With Light-Emitting Components" suggests turning the fabric around a HomePod into a light source. This follows previous applications in 2020 and 2021 where Apple explored fabric-covered electronic devices with touch sensors and illuminated fabrics, respectively.

Light components to convey information

The patent application explains that "the light-emitting components may be arranged in groups that have the same layout and orientations that vary as a function of angular position relative to the center of the display." This suggests that these light components can be arranged to convey information, not just flash like a color alert. While it's unclear what information Apple plans to display on devices with such fabric, one could imagine HomePod reacting to voice commands or displaying gestures.

How will the fabric display work

The latest patent application from Apple discusses how fabric could obstruct light emanating from a device's chassis. The company proposes using "reflective coatings" to make plastic strands reflective and optical fibers that guide light while emitting portions of it outwardly. These strands can be illuminated by sources such as light-emitting diodes to display information. However, Apple does not aim to transform overlapping fabric strands into a true screen.

Apple's continued pursuit of fabric display technology

Despite the uncertainty surrounding product release, the increasing number of patent applications around the same idea indicates that Apple is thoroughly pursuing this concept. The tech giant likely has something specific in mind for its future devices.