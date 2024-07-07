In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple has conditionally approved the Epic Games Store app, following a dispute over design similarities.

Epic Games Store is inching closer to launch on iOS

Epic Games Store app gets conditional approval from Apple

By Akash Pandey 10:59 am Jul 07, 202410:59 am

What's the story The Epic Games Store app for EU iPhones has successfully passed Apple's notarization process after being rejected twice. This brings the alternative app store closer to selling apps directly to iOS users outside of the App Store. According to AppleInsider, while Apple confirmed the app's approval, it has requested Epic to "fix the buttons" in a future submission. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney described the approval as "temporary," stating that Apple is "demanding we change the buttons in the next version."

Sweeney has pledged to fight this demand from Apple, marking another chapter in the ongoing saga between the two tech giants. This comes after Apple reinstated Epic Games Sweden's European developer license in March, following an investigation by EU regulators into its decision to revoke it. Epic also submitted its store and Fortnite to Apple's iOS notarization process earlier this month. Notarization is a requirement by Apple for apps available outside the App Store in the EU.

On July 5, Epic wrote, "Apple has rejected our Epic Games Store notarization submission twice now, claiming the design and position of Epic's "Install" button is similar to Apple's "Get" button and that our "In-app purchases" label is similar to the App Store's "In-App Purchases" label." Now that Apple has accepted the notarization submission, it has requested Epic to change the buttons in the next version. According to Sweeney, this "would make our store less standard and harder to use."