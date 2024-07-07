Enhance photography: Big camera update coming for Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung has announced a significant camera update for its Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. This announcement comes after a series of similar updates earlier this year, designed to fully exploit the phone's camera hardware potential. The new update is scheduled for release next month. Despite its high-quality camera features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been criticized for not fully utilizing its capabilities.
Upcoming update expected to resolve multiple issues
The upcoming update is anticipated to rectify several minor issues on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to tipster Ice Universe, the August 2024 update will optimize HDR, overexposure, white balance, over-processing, and video zoom performance. The resolution of these issues could potentially enhance user satisfaction, and make the phone a more attractive purchase for potential buyers.
Samsung yet to enhance high zoom image quality
Samsung has not yet improved the image quality for shots taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at zoom levels above 10x in both normal and night modes. The phone currently provides good-quality hybrid zoom up to 10x, but struggles beyond that. It is hoped that Samsung will address this issue in future updates. The enhancements could potentially redefine smartphone photography standards.
S24 Ultra's new telephoto sensor outperforms predecessor
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a new 50MP camera sensor paired with a 5x optical zoom lens, replacing the previous model's 10MP periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom. Despite having a lower optical zoom level, extensive tests have demonstrated that the super telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, performs as well as or better than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.