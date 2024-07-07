In brief Simplifying... In brief The Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to receive a significant camera update in August 2024, aimed at optimizing HDR, overexposure, white balance, over-processing, and video zoom performance.

Despite the current model's struggle with high zoom image quality, the new 50MP camera sensor with a 5x optical zoom lens outperforms its predecessor.

This update could potentially redefine smartphone photography and boost user satisfaction. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will arrive next month

Enhance photography: Big camera update coming for Galaxy S24 Ultra

By Akash Pandey 10:01 am Jul 07, 202410:01 am

What's the story Samsung has announced a significant camera update for its Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. This announcement comes after a series of similar updates earlier this year, designed to fully exploit the phone's camera hardware potential. The new update is scheduled for release next month. Despite its high-quality camera features, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been criticized for not fully utilizing its capabilities.

Update details

Upcoming update expected to resolve multiple issues

The upcoming update is anticipated to rectify several minor issues on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to tipster Ice Universe, the August 2024 update will optimize HDR, overexposure, white balance, over-processing, and video zoom performance. The resolution of these issues could potentially enhance user satisfaction, and make the phone a more attractive purchase for potential buyers.

Zoom issue

Samsung yet to enhance high zoom image quality

Samsung has not yet improved the image quality for shots taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, at zoom levels above 10x in both normal and night modes. The phone currently provides good-quality hybrid zoom up to 10x, but struggles beyond that. It is hoped that Samsung will address this issue in future updates. The enhancements could potentially redefine smartphone photography standards.

Camera performance

S24 Ultra's new telephoto sensor outperforms predecessor

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a new 50MP camera sensor paired with a 5x optical zoom lens, replacing the previous model's 10MP periscope telephoto snapper with 10x optical zoom. Despite having a lower optical zoom level, extensive tests have demonstrated that the super telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, performs as well as or better than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.