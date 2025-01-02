Why Apple missed 2024 release deadline for next-gen CarPlay
Apple has missed its self-imposed deadline for the release of its next-generation CarPlay, which was originally slated for 2024. The tech giant first gave a sneek peak of the advanced version of CarPlay back in 2022, promising a system that would transform car information and entertainment functions. Emily Schubert, Apple's Senior Manager of Car Experience Engineering at WWDC 2022, had even expressed optimism about automakers' enthusiasm for the new tech.
A revolution in car information systems
The next-gen CarPlay is aimed at revolutionizing the way drivers engage with their cars. Rather than being restricted to a small screen showing select apps, the new system would govern every element of a car's dashboard. This would include speed and rev counters, trip information, and gear status. Schubert had said "no matter what type of unique screen shapes or layouts you may have, this next generation of CarPlay feels like it was made specifically for your car."
Automakers' response to new CarPlay remains unclear
Despite Schubert's promotion to Director, Car Experience in October 2023, the automakers' response has been lukewarm. None of the 14 car manufacturers Apple presented, from Audi to Volvo, have released a vehicle with the new CarPlay. Porsche and Aston Martin did present concept designs in 2023 but have yet to release any cars with this tech.
Challenges in implementing next-gen tech
However, implementing the new CarPlay isn't exactly a walk in the park. The system needs an iPhone to communicate with a vehicle's real-time systems in a privacy-friendly way, showing driving information like speed, RPMs, fuel level, and temperature. This complexity could be one of the reasons why Apple missed the initial deadline for the next-gen CarPlay.
Ongoing work on new CarPlay in regulatory databases
Now, speculations are rife about the future of the next-gen CarPlay. Some believe its announcement was a strategic move by Apple to retain support from car manufacturers. Others suggest this could be a preview of an Apple Car project, which has since been shelved. Despite these uncertainties, there have been indications of ongoing work on the new CarPlay in regulatory databases.