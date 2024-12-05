Apple's HomePod with display delayed until Q3 2025
Apple's much-anticipated HomePod with a touchscreen display has been pushed back to the third quarter of 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed in his latest Medium post. The delay is due to the fact that the software for the device is still not ready. It was supposed to go into mass production this year but has now been delayed until after Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in 2025.
HomePod's new role and features
The revamped HomePod is also part of Apple's plan to venture into the smart home device segment. Unlike the previous ones, this one will be powered by an A18 chip and sport a square-shaped display. The new chip will allow support for Apple Intelligence features, making the device even more capable. Kuo also said Apple plans to ship some 500,000 units of this display-equipped HomePod in H2 2025.
Shift in focus and market potential
The new HomePod model will sport a 6- or 7-inch display, moving away from audio quality and Siri-based interactions to focus on smart home capabilities. This shift highlights Apple's strategic repositioning of the HomePod to serve the growing smart home market. If the product does well, its annual shipments could go beyond a million units, showcasing its potential impact on this expanding sector.
Apple's broader smart home device strategy
Along with the new HomePod, Apple is said to be working on other smart home devices, including a wall-mounted tablet, a TV set, and a smart home camera. These devices would work in tandem with the new HomePod, leveraging Apple's HomeKit technology. The company has also received a patent for a smart home camera capable of identifying people with stored images, even when their faces aren't visible.