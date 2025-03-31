Attention! Dazzling celestial 'tableau' will grace night sky tomorrow
What's the story
Skywatchers will be in for a stunning celestial treat tomorrow. The event will see a captivating 'tableau' of planets, the Moon, and the stars.
This astronomical spectacle will take place at 8:30pm BST (1:00am IST, April 2).
The western horizon will be lit by the last remnants of twilight while the rest of the sky will be fully darkened.
Celestial bodies
Jupiter to be visible in Taurus constellation
The constellations of Orion and Taurus will be the most prominent features in the night sky.
A bright planet, Jupiter, will also be easily visible as it sits between the horns of Taurus.
The face of Taurus is represented by a V-shaped group of stars called the Hyades while its eye is marked by Aldebaran.
Star comparison
Aldebaran and Betelgeuse: A study in color
Aldebaran and Betelgeuse are two stars that will be easily identifiable during this celestial event.
Aldebaran, which lies in the constellation Taurus, will emit a more orange hue.
Meanwhile, Betelgeuse from Orion will appear deeper red due to its lower surface temperature.
This difference in color is a result of their varying temperatures and compositions.
Moon sighting
Moon to pass near Pleiades star cluster
The waxing crescent Moon will be another highlight of this event. Just under four days old, it will only have about 16% of its visible surface illuminated.
The Moon will be seen passing near the Pleiades star cluster, making for a beautiful sight in the night sky.
This celestial display will also be visible from the southern hemisphere, specifically toward the north-west direction.