OpenAI CMO shares her cancer diagnosis, credits ChatGPT for support
What's the story
Kate Rouch, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at OpenAI, has opened up about her battle with invasive breast cancer.
The diagnosis came just weeks after she took on the role in December.
In a candid post on X, Rouch shared her experience to encourage other women facing similar challenges.
She emphasized that while we can't control what happens to us, we can choose how we respond.
Resilience
Rouch started treatment around Super Bowl
Rouch started her treatment around the Super Bowl in February, around the same time when OpenAI aired its first-ever ad.
Despite undergoing 13 rounds of chemotherapy, she continued to lead OpenAI's marketing team.
"It has been the hardest season of life — for me, for my husband, and for our two young children," Rouch said.
However, she added that she is expected to make a full recovery with support from her company at every step.
AI assistance
ChatGPT helped her navigate the diagnosis
Rouch also revealed that OpenAI's ChatGPT has been instrumental in helping her navigate through the diagnosis and treatment process.
The AI tool explained cancer in an age-appropriate manner for her kids, helped manage chemotherapy side effects, and even created custom meditations.
"Experiencing our work as a patient has made OpenAI's mission feel more personal and important," she said.
Health advocacy
Rouch encourages women to prioritize their health
Through her story, Rouch hopes to encourage other women to "prioritize their health over the demands of families and jobs."
She stressed the importance of routine exams, saying, "A routine exam saved my life. It could save yours, too."
Kevin Weil, OpenAI's Chief Product Officer, showed his support for Rouch by replying to her thread with words of encouragement.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Rouch's post
Weeks into my new dream job as the CMO of OpenAI, I was diagnosed with invasive breast cancer. I'm sharing my story to try to help other women. We can't control what happens to us--but we can choose how we face it. My biggest lesson: no one fights alone. 🧵— Kate Rouch 🛡️ (@kate_rouch) June 6, 2025
Scenario
Stepping away from her role for 3 months
Rouch has announced that she will be stepping away from her role for three months to undergo treatment.
In a LinkedIn post, she shared that Gary Briggs, former CMO of Meta, will take over as interim head of marketing during her absence. Rouch previously worked with Briggs at Meta.
Before joining her current role, she served as CMO at Coinbase and led brand and product marketing for Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook.