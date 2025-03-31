What's the story

The Delhi High Court stressed how important disability pensions are for soldiers while upholding the decision to give two soldiers the grant.

The court said the very act of joining the forces is accompanied by risks of disease and disability.

"The bravest of soldiers is prone, given the conditions in which he serves the nation, to fall prey to bodily ailments which, at times, may be disabling in nature," said Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay Digpaul.