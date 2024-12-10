Summarize Simplifying... In short Satyendar Jain, an AAP leader, has filed a defamation suit against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, denying her claims of corruption and fraud.

Jain argues that these allegations have significantly damaged his personal and professional reputation.

In a related event, another AAP leader, Somnath Bharti, is challenging Swaraj's Lok Sabha victory in court, alleging it was due to corrupt practices.

The hearing is scheduled for December 2024

'Corrupt, fraud': Satyendar Jain files defamation suit against BJP's Bansuri

By Snehil Singh 12:55 pm Dec 10, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain has filed a defamation lawsuit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj. The case arises from allegations made by Swaraj during a televised interview on October 5, 2023, calling Jain "corrupt," and a "fraud." The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the complaint on December 10, 2024 according to ﻿ANI.

Counterclaim

Jain refutes allegations of corruption and fraud

In the interview, Swaraj had claimed that ₹3 crore, 1.8kg of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from Jain's residence. Jain has categorically denied these allegations, labeling them baseless and politically motivated. He also accused Swaraj of defaming him by using the words "corrupt" and "fraud" to allude to him. These are false and malicious statements intended to tarnish his reputation for political gain, he alleged.

Reputation impact

Jain alleges severe damage to personal and professional reputation

Jain says these allegations have severely hurt his personal and professional reputation. He says they have adversely affected his work as a public representative and sullied his reputation in his family and society. The AAP leader stresses this smear campaign has hurt him deeply in all personal capacities—husband, father, brother, friend, and as a member of the community.

Election dispute

AAP challenges Swaraj's Lok Sabha victory in court

In a related development, another AAP leader, Somnath Bharti, has challenged Swaraj's victory from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at the Delhi High Court. Bharti alleges her win was due to "corrupt practices." The legal challenge comes after BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi for the third consecutive time under an alliance where AAP and Congress contested four and three seats respectively.