India announced humanitarian aid for Myanmar through 'Operation Brahma' following the strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday, leaving destruction and death in its wake.

The operation speaks volumes of India's age-old tradition of offering emergency assistance to disaster-hit countries, reinforcing its status as a global first responder.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "When we say the world is one family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we also want to mean it."