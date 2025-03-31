How India is upgrading 'first responder' status after Myanmar quake
What's the story
India announced humanitarian aid for Myanmar through 'Operation Brahma' following the strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday, leaving destruction and death in its wake.
The operation speaks volumes of India's age-old tradition of offering emergency assistance to disaster-hit countries, reinforcing its status as a global first responder.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "When we say the world is one family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we also want to mean it."
Swift response
'Operation Brahma' mobilizes immediate aid to Myanmar
India's response to the Myanmar earthquake was quick and all-encompassing. PM Narendra Modi assured the country's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, of India's unwavering support in this tough time.
In a show of solidarity, India launched "Operation Brahma," offering all necessary humanitarian assistance to the ravaged country.
The operation involved sending two naval ships and an army field hospital with 118 medical personnel led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill.
Ongoing efforts
India's commitment to global humanitarian aid
According to The Economic Times, Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill will lead this 118-member team of elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders.
The Indian Army has stated that it will establish a 60-bed medical treatment facility to provide care to individuals affected.
"Brahma is a god of creation, at a time when we are extending a helping hand to the Government of Myanmar, and to the people of Myanmar to rebuild their country in wake of devastation," Jaiswal said on Operation Brahma.
NDRF
40 tons of humanitarian aid on the way
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dispatched an 80-member crew armed with concrete cutters, drill machines, plasma cutters, and other rescue instruments as part of the assistance.
The first shipment of relief materials, which included necessary medicines, sleeping bags, blankets, and food, was flown to Yangon early Saturday morning.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also stated that INS Satpura and INS Savitri, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid, are on their way to Yangon as part of "Operation Brahma."
Past initiatives
Previous operations showcase India's disaster response capability
India has a history of efficiently responding to natural disasters.
When Typhoon Yagi struck Vietnam, Laos, and Myanmar in September last year, India launched "Operation Sadbhav" to send aid and emergency supplies to the affected countries.
After a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, India launched "Operation Dost" to provide humanitarian help.
India even supplied aid and relief goods to Syria, which was under US sanctions, stating that India follows "One Earth, One Family, One Future" mantra.