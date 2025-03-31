India to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the next three months of April-June will be hotter than normal.
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in an online press conference that the increase in temperature would be experienced in most parts of the country.
However, a few areas in western and eastern India are expected to have normal temperatures during this time.
Increased heatwave days
Heatwaves to be more frequent this summer
Mohapatra further stated that "most parts of north and east India, central India, and the plains of northwest India are expected to experience two to four more heatwave days than normal."
This is a significant increase from the usual four to seven heatwave days recorded during this period.
An IMD official had previously warned that northwest India could face double the number of heatwave days this summer.
Affected states
Regions likely to experience above-normal heatwave days
States likely to see above-normal heatwave days include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, MP, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Other states include WB, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, AP, and the northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
These regions should brace for the rise in temperatures and more frequent heatwaves during this time.
Energy concerns
Experts warn of increased electricity demand this summer
Experts have warned of a likely increase in peak electricity demand by 9-10% this summer season owing to the increased number of heatwave days.
Last year, India's all-India peak electricity demand on May 30 was over 250 gigawatts, exceeding projections by 6.3%.
Heat stress induced by climate change is a major factor behind the increased electricity demand.