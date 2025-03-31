What's the story

Nidhi Tewari, an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as the new Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 29 issued a memorandum announcing her appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Tewari will join the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Level 12 of the pay matrix.