Meet IFS officer Nidhi Tewari, PM Modi's new private secretary
What's the story
Nidhi Tewari, an officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as the new Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 29 issued a memorandum announcing her appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Tewari will join the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Level 12 of the pay matrix.
Career path
Tewari's journey to the PMO
Tewari, before her new appointment, was serving as the Deputy Secretary in PMO since January 6, 2023. She began her stint in PMO as an under secretary in 2022.
Prior to her PMO stint, she served in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division.
Her responsibilities included External Affairs, Atomic Energy and Security Affairs, and matters related to Rajasthan.
Background
Tewari's early career and academic achievements
Tewari, who started her civil services journey in 2013, was posted as Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi.
She belongs to the Mehmurganj area of the same city, which has been PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency since 2014.
Tewari had ranked 96th in the 2013 Civil Services Examination.
So far, the prime minister has had two private secretaries: Vivek Kumar and Hardik Satishchandra Shah.