15-year-old driver crushes Delhi toddler to death; chilling footage surfaces
What's the story
What was supposed to be a joyous Eid for a family in Delhi's Paharganj turned into a tragedy when their two-year-old daughter was killed.
The mishap happened on Sunday when the child was playing outside her home.
CCTV camera captured the horrifying moment when a Hyundai Venue car, being driven by a 15-year-old boy, approached slowly and crushed the child under its left front wheel.
Accident details
Driver unaware of child's presence
CCTV footage revealed that the car halted a little less than a meter from the child, Anaabiya. However, it again started moving and crushed her under its left front wheel.
Bystanders rushed to help after witnessing the accident and pulled Anaabiya from under the car's wheel.
She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Legal action
Vehicle belonged to neighbor, teen's father arrested
The probe by the police has found that the car belonged to a neighbor of the victim's family. His son was driving it when the incident happened.
A case has been registered under sections of rash driving and death due to negligence.
The teen's father, Pankaj Agarwal, has also been arrested in the wake of the unfortunate incident.