What's the story

What was supposed to be a joyous Eid for a family in Delhi's Paharganj turned into a tragedy when their two-year-old daughter was killed.

The mishap happened on Sunday when the child was playing outside her home.

CCTV camera captured the horrifying moment when a Hyundai Venue car, being driven by a 15-year-old boy, approached slowly and crushed the child under its left front wheel.