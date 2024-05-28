Next Article

It can sprint from 0-97km/h in just 2.9 seconds

Porsche updates 911 Carrera GTS with hybrid powertrain for 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:52 pm May 28, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Porsche has unveiled its first hybrid 911, the updated 992-chassis Carrera GTS. It will be launched by the end of 2025. The new model combines the iconic rear-mounted flat-six engine of the 911, with an electric motor and an electric turbocharger. This innovative pairing boosts output to a remarkable 532hp and 609Nm of torque. The Carrera GTS features a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, replacing the previous model's old 3.0-liter unit.

Performance

Engine specifications of Carrera GTS

The new 3.6-liter engine alone generates 478hp and 569Nm of torque, marking a slight increase from the previous GTS engine. The hybrid system enables Porsche to replace the twin-turbo setup with a single electric turbocharger. This electric turbocharger packs a 14.7hp motor on the shaft between the turbine and compressor, designed to spin up quickly for fast response and significantly reduce turbo lag.

Changes

It features new battery and traction motor

The Carrera GTS also includes a 32.6hp traction motor located between the flat-six engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Both are powered by a small 1.9kWh battery that sits under the front hood, replacing where the standard 12V battery is usually placed in other 911 models. The standard battery has been relocated to another compartment behind the rear parcel shelf in this new model.

Upgrades

Enhanced performance and aerodynamics

Despite weighing 47kg more than its predecessor due to equipment like rear-wheel steering, the increased power output allows it to be the first Carrera to achieve 0-97km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The Carrera GTS also flaunts new active aerodynamic flaps at the front for improved cooling without increasing drag. Other updates include styling tweaks to front and rear fascias, new wheel options, and wider rear tires, while maintaining front tires at their original size.

Cost

Interior updates and pricing

Inside, Porsche has replaced the analog tachometer with an all-new digital gauge cluster. The base Carrera model has also been updated for 2025 with turbos and intercoolers, from earlier GTS and Turbo models. Pricing has increased across all models with base Carrera now costing $122,095 (around ₹1 crore), and GTS priced at $166,895 (roughly ₹1.4 crore). Despite these price hikes, Porsche claims that they reflect added performance and standard equipment, especially on the GTS model.