Next Article

Only 250 units will be up for grabs

Audi celebrates RS4 Avant's 25th anniversary with limited-run model

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:42 pm May 28, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Audi is marking the 25th anniversary of the RS4 Avant by launching a limited-run special edition of the performance wagon. The new edition features an enhanced twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering an additional 20hp, totaling 464hp. Despite this power increase, the torque remains steady at 600Nm. This upgraded engine allows the RS4 Avant to reach speeds of 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, outpacing both its regular sports wagon and RS4 Avant Competition variants.

Stats

Special edition RS4 Avant outpaces competition

Despite its enhanced speed, the special edition RS4 Avant still falls short of its rival, the BMW M3 Touring, which can hit 100km/h in 3.6 seconds. However, it boasts an increased top speed of 299km/h, surpassing the BMW M3 Touring's electronically capped speed of 280km/h, and outpacing its own competition model by 9.66km/h. The vehicle comes equipped with standard ceramic brakes and an RS sports exhaust with matte black oval tips, for improved performance.

Upgrades

Enhanced handling and transmission

Audi has lowered the special RS4 Avant by 0.4-inch compared to the regular model, offering owners an option to manually lower it further for improved handling. The software of the eight-speed automatic transmission has been tweaked for quicker shifts. This version exclusively features stiffer control arms and a two-degree rise in negative chamber on the front axle, enhancing grip. The anniversary RS4 Avant comes fitted with Pirelli's P Zero Corsa tires on 20-inch forged rims borrowed from its competition model.

Release details

Limited availability and exclusive features

Audi will be selling this special edition exclusively in Europe, with only 250 units available from June. Buyers can choose between Imola Yellow, Nardo Gray, and Mythos Black paintwork for their vehicle. The price tag on this desirable wagon is €142,905. Additionally, Audi includes a second set of exclusive matte black rims shod in P Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick rubber, and a pair of gloves designed for track use.