Indian airlines logged 183 technical issues in 2025 so far

Indian airlines have reported a total of 183 technical faults in their aircraft up to July 23 of this year. The Civil Aviation Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that there was nearly a 6% decline in such glitches in 2024 compared to 2023. The data comes after an Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, killing a total of 260 people.

Safety measures DGCA enhances checks post-accident In the wake of the tragic Air India crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped up its safety checks. The ministry said that post-accident, DGCA enhanced the check and inspection of critical components to identify and rectify immediate systemic issues. This is part of a broader effort to ensure passenger safety and prevent future incidents.

Fault trends Decrease in number of technical faults The number of technical faults reported by airlines has been on a downward trend from 2022 to 2024. In 2024, there were 421 glitches, down from 448 in 2023. The count was at 528 in 2022 and at 514 in 2021. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a total of 2,094 investigations have been carried out against serious defects/snags reported during a five-year period up to June 2025.

Regulatory framework Comprehensive set of regulations for safe aircraft operation Naidu further emphasized that the DGCA has a comprehensive and structured set of civil aviation regulations for safe aircraft operation and maintenance. He said these rules are continuously updated and aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)/European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards. This ensures that India's aviation safety protocols are in line with global best practices.