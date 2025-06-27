Laid-off after 23 years, Microsoft veteran still goes to office

Freddy Kristiansen, a 59-year-old former principal product manager at Microsoft , is still going to work at his Denmark office even after being laid off in May. His 23-year-long journey with the tech giant began when he was hired by Navision in 2002. However, Microsoft's acquisition of the company soon after turned his short stint into an over two-decade career.

Continued dedication How the ex-Microsoft employee's days go by Despite his official departure, Kristiansen still has an office access card and a company laptop, at least until December when he is officially terminated. He told Business Insider, "I'm still keen to be helpful." He is also in contact with his former team members and plans to hold a session for current employees next month. The talk will be about his career at Microsoft and the decisions he made over the years.

New ventures Kristiansen's plans for the future After his departure, Kristiansen plans to offer CTO services, project management, and motivational speaking. He wants to add value more efficiently while also incorporating travel and exercise into his routine. Kristiansen thinks his continued engagement is due to a genuine connection with partners, customers, and colleagues built over years of dedication at Microsoft.