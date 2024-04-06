Next Article

Choudhry's tenure at the company spans more than 26 years

Prominent Xbox executive Kareem Choudhry departs from Microsoft

By Akash Pandey 12:14 pm Apr 06, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Kareem Choudhry, a key figure in the Xbox division, is leaving Microsoft after an impressive 26-year tenure, as reported by Windows Central. This exit follows a significant reshuffling within the gaming division and comes amid ongoing changes to Microsoft's gaming strategy. Choudhry's departure marks the end of an era for the tech giant, as he has been instrumental in several major initiatives during his time with the company.

Achievements

Choudhry's noteworthy contributions to Microsoft's Xbox

During his tenure, Choudhry made significant contributions to Microsoft's AI initiatives for Xbox, including the development of an innovative Xbox AI chatbot. He also played a crucial role in supporting Xbox's backward compatibility, and was instrumental in the 2019 launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming, formerly known as xCloud. His departure leaves a significant void in the company's gaming division.

Restructuring

Post-departure restructuring in Microsoft's gaming division

Following Choudhry's departure, his ex-team, Xbox Emerging Tech, will be integrated into the Xbox hardware division under Roanne Sones' leadership. Sones leads the Xbox hardware engineering and development team. Additionally, Microsoft has established a new team named Xbox Experiences and Platforms. Led by Ashley McKissick and Kevin Gammill, this team is reportedly focused on improving the Xbox experience across Xbox and Windows consoles.

Strategy

Xbox games on other platforms: A new strategy

The latest Xbox division overhaul emerges as Microsoft evaluates strategic shifts for its gaming division. Earlier this year, Microsoft released several games that were previously exclusive to Xbox on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. The action-adventure game Sea of Thieves is set to debut on Sony's console on April 30. Insiders suggest that Microsoft is considering releasing more Xbox-exclusive games on PS5, with the performance of Sea of Thieves serving as a litmus test for this strategy.

Future plans

Next-gen hardware and integration

Microsoft is currently developing next-gen Xbox hardware. In an interview with Polygon last month, gaming chief Phil Spencer hinted at the possibilit for an Xbox handheld device. Separately, the company was also reported to be experimenting with prototypes for gaming handhelds. Spencer suggested that PC stores such as Epic Games Store and Itch.io could eventually be integrated into the Xbox platform, indicating a possible expansion of Microsoft's gaming ecosystem.

Showcase

Microsoft gears up for major Xbox summer showcase

Amid ongoing changes and Choudhry's departure, Microsoft is preparing for a significant summer showcase for Xbox. Scheduled for Sunday, June 9, the event is expected to announce a new game, Gears of War. Other highlights will comprise release dates for upcoming Xbox titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and a new Call of Duty﻿ set to debut later this year.