Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:04 am Apr 06, 202411:04 am

What's the story Bitcoin has surged by 1.15% in the past 24 hours to now trade at $68,016.32. It is 3.17% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.16% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,346.63. It is down 5.17% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $401.22 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $584.73, which is 2.50% more than yesterday and 3.87% lower from the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.30% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.70% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.48%) and $0.11 (up 4.19%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone down by 10.85% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $177.37 (up 1.94%), $8.47 (up 2.95%), $0.000022 (up 2.8%), and $0.88 (up 2.12%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.85% while Polka Dot has fallen 12.35%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 10.97% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 10.57%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Core, ORDI, Pendle, Injective, and NEAR Protocol are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.64 (up 13.11%), $64.05 (up 8.76%), $6.70 (up 8.48%), $34.12 (up 8.05%), and $7.13 (up 7.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $58,500 (up 7.92%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mantle, Maker, Optimism, Axelar, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $1.32 (down 3.81%), $3,727.55 (down 3.25%), $2.93 (down 2.37%), $1.53 (down 1.76%), and $97.66 (down 1.21%), respectively.

Rankings

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $46.73 (up 3.13%), $17.45 (up 0.97%), $17.12 (up 1.19%), $11.09 (up 3.78%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $17.12 (up 1.38%), $3.20 (up 4.63%), $2.70 (up 0.46%), $9.52 (up 2.95%), and $2.66 (up 6.71%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.53 trillion, a 1.08% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $95.78 billion, which marks a 1.16% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.38 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.67 trillion three months ago.