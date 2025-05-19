Microsoft's new tool lets developers add AI chatbots to websites
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled an interesting project called NLWeb, aimed at making the process of adding AI chatbots to websites easier.
The open project enables web developers to offer their users a "conversational interface."
Using just a few lines of code and their preferred AI model, businesses can develop customized chatbots according to their requirements.
Use cases
Versatile applications of NLWeb in various industries
NLWeb's versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of industries.
For example, a retailer could use this tool to create a chatbot that helps users pick clothing for particular trips.
Likewise, cooking websites can use NLWeb to create bots that suggest dish pairings with certain recipes.
This adaptability makes NLWeb an invaluable resource across different sectors.
AI integration
It enhances content discoverability and accessibility
Webpages built with NLWeb can optionally boost their discoverability and accessibility to AI platforms supporting MCP, Anthropic's standard for connecting AI models to the systems where data resides.
Microsoft sees NLWeb as a potential game-changer in web development.
"We believe [NLWeb] can play a similar role to HTML for the agentic web," Microsoft told TechCrunch.
What's more?
O'Reilly collaborates with Microsoft for NLWeb
O'Reilly, a leading learning platform for technology professionals, has announced a partnership with Microsoft to be among the first to integrate NLWeb into its websites.
As NLWeb's decentralized search understands context and intent, it will enable both humans and AI to ask complex, conversational questions and receive relevant answers.
Initially, O'Reilly's integration will support conversational search across 59,000 books, using Schema.org metadata for accurate results without web crawling, furthering its mission to connect diverse users with the knowledge they need.
Project evolution
Development and collaboration with OpenAI
Interestingly, NLWeb's development could have been powered by OpenAI's technology, a close Microsoft partner.
The Information reported last November that OpenAI was working with partners like Conde Nast, Eventbrite, Redfin, and Priceline on an early version of NLWeb.
Initially pitched as a means for brands to add ChatGPT-like conversational features to their websites, the project encountered several delays due to technical challenges.