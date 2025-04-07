Wikipedia challenges Delhi HC's order to remove 'defamatory' content
What's the story
The operator of online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has challenged a recent ruling by the Delhi High Court.
The court had ordered the removal of statements deemed defamatory from its page on news agency ANI.
The decision was taken after ANI had filed a lawsuit against the US-based platform last year.
The lawsuit was based on a Wikipedia entry, describing the agency as facing criticism for being a government "propaganda tool."
Appeal filed
Wikimedia appeals to larger panel of judges
Wikimedia, the operator of Wikipedia, has appealed against the HC's ruling.
The appeal was made before a larger panel of judges in the same court.
Wikimedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this matter.
Meanwhile, ANI is seeking damages and an apology from Wikimedia as part of their ongoing legal dispute.
Legal perspective
ANI's lawyer claims ruling upholds fundamental right to reputation
ANI's lawyer, Sidhant Kumar, said the court's ruling "affirms the fundamental right to reputation." He spoke to Reuters after the court's decision.
The case will continue to be heard by the HC.
This clash with Wikipedia is not an isolated incident, as X has also been involved in legal battles over content removal orders in India.
Concerns
Wikimedia's stance on HC order
In January, Wikimedia moved the Supreme Court against the HC's order to take down a Wikipedia page pertaining to this dispute.
In its SC plea, Wikimedia argued that "the selective and permanent takedown... creates a chilling effect on free speech, and restricts access to knowledge."
This highlights the company's worry over free speech rights.