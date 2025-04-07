What's the story

Reckitt Benckiser India, parent of Dettol, has moved a plea against dermatologist Dr. Manjot Marwah and social media influencers Raj Shamani and Ritik Chaturvedi.

According to Reckitt, they had allegedly made false, misleading, disparaging, and defamatory statements about Dettol Antiseptic Liquid (DAL) in a podcast.

The matter was listed before Justice Saurabh Banerjee in the Delhi High Court on Monday, but the court listed the case for hearing at 12:30pm on Tuesday.