5 times Willem Dafoe left us speechless on screen

Willem Dafoe is one of the most versatile actors of our time. With an intensity that is rarely matched, Dafoe has left an indelible mark as a character. Over the years, he has taken on a plethora of roles that have blown our minds. Be it the complex villain or the historical figure, Dafoe's career is replete with memorable performances. Here are five iconic roles that show just how good he is.

Vietnam War drama 'Platoon' as Sergeant Elias In Platoon, Dafoe plays Sergeant Elias, a kind-hearted and ethically sound soldier. The role got him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film deals with complex themes, with Dafoe's character as a foil to the more ruthless ones in the story. Dafoe's performance is remembered for its emotional depth and humanity.

Comic book villain 'Spider-Man' as Green Goblin Dafoe played the role of Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, in Spider-Man As Spider-Man's one of his most dangerous adversaries, Dafoe infused an intensity and charm to this comic book villain. His performance was both terrifying and layered, making Green Goblin one of the most iconic villains in superhero movies.

Motel Manager role 'The Florida Project' as Bobby Hicks In The Florida Project, Dafoe plays Bobby Hicks, a kind-hearted motel manager who looks out for his tenants living on the fringes of society near Disney World. Not only is this role a departure from the characters he's known for, but it also earned him another Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Dafoe's performance is warm and subtle, providing a grounding presence amidst the film's vibrant chaos.

Psychological thriller character 'The Lighthouse' as Thomas Wake In The Lighthouse, Dafoe shines as Thomas Wake, the eccentric lighthouse keeper. Co-starring alongside Robert Pattinson, the two actors delve into deep themes of isolation. From a stormy, bleak backdrop, Dafoe's portrayal is nothing short of intense and gripping. He masterfully encapsulates the humor of his character's descent, making it an unforgettable character.