Ezra Miller's funniest roles you probably forgot

Ezra Miller , who is widely known for their versatile acting skills, has dabbled in the comedy genre with some amazing performances. While we often associate them with drama, the actor's amazing comic timing and quirks have also caught the attention of many. Here, we take a look at five comedy movies featuring Miller that prove they can bring laughter to the screen.

High school humor 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' In The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller shines as Patrick, an exuberant high schooler who is the life of the party (in a good way!). The movie touches upon friendship and self-discovery, and Patrick's funny one-liners and spirited nature provide the comic relief. Miller's performance encapsulates teenage life perfectly, with such authenticity and charm that one can't help but love this coming-of-age comedy.

Romantic comedy twist 'Trainwreck' Miller has a small appearance in Trainwreck, a romantic comedy that deals with modern relationships with a sense of humor and honesty. Though not the lead, Miller's character takes the story in an unexpected direction with quirky interactions that leave you highly amused. Their performance adds to the film's overall tone by mixing humor with relatable situations of facing love and life.

Teenage rebellion 'Beware the Gonzo' In Beware the Gonzo, Miller takes charge as Eddie "Gonzo" Gilman, an ambitious teen who is determined to take on authority with his underground newspaper. The movie mixes comedy and drama as Gonzo leads his classmates in a rebellion against school norms. With sharp wit and clever dialogue delivery from Miller's character throughout, this one offers both laughs and thought-provoking moments about youth empowerment.