Amar Upadhyay reveals he thought 'Kyunki...2' was a prank
What's the story
Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani in the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is back for the upcoming Season 2. The actor's first look was revealed on Tuesday, and he spoke about his excitement to be a part of this iconic show again. The reboot is set to air on July 29 at 10:30pm on Star Plus and stream on JioHotstar.
Actor's reaction
'I don't believe that 'Kyunki' is happening...'
In the video, Upadhyay said, "I don't believe that Kyunki is happening; it's unbelievable to bring everyone together again." "Tanu from Balaji had called me to block my dates and said we are doing Kyunki Season 2. Initially, I couldn't believe it, thought it was a prank." He added, "Then I asked, 'Is Smriti Irani doing Tulsi?'...I will be meeting Smriti after a long time. We have always been good friends on set." "Will pick up from where we left."
Show details
'Kyunki...' Season 2: New cast members and plot hints
Apart from Upadhyay and Irani, the original cast members Hiten Tejwani, Ritu Seth, Gauri Pradhan, Ketki Dave, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta will also be part of the new season. Meanwhile, new faces include Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma. Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat will make special appearances. The show will explore how the generational gap has impacted relationships in Shanti Niketan household.