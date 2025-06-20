What happened between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor? Feud explained

What's the story

Actor Ram Kapoor has finally addressed the rumored fallout with producer Ektaa Kapoor. The speculation began after his comments on the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain back in January.

Speaking to NDTV, he recently said, "She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word." He added that he will always be grateful to her for believing in him when no one else did.