What happened between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor? Feud explained
What's the story
Actor Ram Kapoor has finally addressed the rumored fallout with producer Ektaa Kapoor. The speculation began after his comments on the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain back in January.
Speaking to NDTV, he recently said, "She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word." He added that he will always be grateful to her for believing in him when no one else did.
Gratitude expressed
'My wife knows where I stand...'
Kapoor further said, "She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career." He also addressed his wife Gautami's cryptic post, calling it a playful banter.
Gautami had seemingly responded by taking a dig at Ektaa's comments about Ram's weight loss. The actor added, "My wife knows where I stand. It was all in good fun...You cannot forget what someone has done for you."
Tension details
How the rift began
The rift began when Kapoor suggested in an interview that Ektaa had insisted upon Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's steamy scenes.
The TV producer fired back on social media, saying, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up."
She also shared a video making fun of Kapoor's weight loss, indirectly referencing the show title: "Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (We are good with our old selves, a play on the show's title)."
Career update
Kapoor will next be seen in 'Mistry'
Kapoor, who has been in the news for his drastic weight change, will next be seen in a detective show, Mistry. It will be out on JioHotstar.
Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios and directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the multi-award-winning US series Monk.
The star cast includes Mona Singh as ACP Sehmat Siddiqui, alongside Shikha Talsania and Kshitish Date.