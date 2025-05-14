Kerala TV star Akhil Marar booked for alleged anti-national remarks
What's the story
Kerala Police have taken legal action against popular Malayalam television star and social media influencer Akhil Marar.
The action comes after the Bigg Boss Malayalam winner allegedly made anti-national remarks in a video shared on social media.
The complaint was filed by Anish Kizhakkekkara, a local BJP leader in Kottarakkara, who alleged that the content of Marar's video was detrimental to the nation.
Legal proceedings
'Non-bailable' case filed against Marar under BNS
As per PTI, the Kottarakkara Police have filed a case against Marar under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a non-bailable offense. This section deals specifically with acts threatening the "sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India."
An investigation is currently underway to get to the bottom of the case. However, it is worth noting that the controversial video has since been deleted from social media.
Next steps
Police to recover video before proceeding with investigation
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, a police officer at the Kottarakkara Police Station said that before they can take any further action, they must recover the deleted video.
"The video has been deleted, so it needs to be recovered for further proceedings."
According to Mathrubhumi, Marar's Facebook post was about the Pahalgam terror attack and its subsequent incidents.
More details are awaited.