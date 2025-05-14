What's the story

Kerala Police have taken legal action against popular Malayalam television star and social media influencer Akhil Marar.

The action comes after the Bigg Boss Malayalam winner allegedly made anti-national remarks in a video shared on social media.

The complaint was filed by Anish Kizhakkekkara, a local BJP leader in Kottarakkara, who alleged that the content of Marar's video was detrimental to the nation.