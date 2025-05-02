Is Ajith Kumar planning to retire? Tamil superstar drops hints
What's the story
In a recent interview, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar spoke about his future and retirement plans after he received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India.
He said, "You never know! It's not about me planning when to retire. I could be forced into retirement. I don't want to take anything for granted."
"People complain about life, but I think just waking up and feeling alive is a blessing."
Life outlook
'When my time comes...'
Kumar, who turned 54 on Thursday, clarified that his thoughts on retirement are not philosophical but based on experience.
Having undergone multiple surgeries and knowing cancer survivors, he has learned to value life.
He said he wanted to live passionately and not waste time, adding, "When my time comes, I want my maker to think, 'I gave this soul a life and he sucked the juice of it, positively used every second of it.'"
Career highlights
Kumar's journey in Indian cinema and recent work
Kumar started his cinematic journey as a lead actor with 1993's Amaravathi and subsequently appeared in the Telugu film Prema Pusthakam.
In over three decades, he has cemented himself as one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars by appearing in a plethora of Tamil films.
His last appearance was in the action comedy film Good Bad Ugly, where he played a crime lord named AK alias Red Dragon.
Kumar also devotes a lot of time to his racing passion.