What's the story

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Instagram has restricted access to popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and singer Atif Aslam's accounts in India.

The development comes after a host of bans on other Pakistani actors' accounts and YouTube channels in India.

The message displayed on accessing Khan and Aslam's accounts reads, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."