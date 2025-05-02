K-pop star Jackson Wang and Diljit Dosanjh to release single
What's the story
K-pop sensation Jackson Wang, the heartthrob of popular band GOT7, is coming back to India after his Lollapalooza performance in 2023.
And, this time, it will be on a bigger scale.
Wang has secretly collaborated with ace Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on a new single, BUCK, reports India Today.
The song releases on May 9, a day before Wang visits Mumbai to promote it personally.
Collaboration
Wang's visit to India and collaboration details
Wang, who has been teasing new music on social media, hinted at his collaboration with an Indian artist during an interview with ELLE magazine in February.
He promised the upcoming project would "truly blow Indian Ahgases's (GOT7 fandom) minds with excitement."
The collaboration began after both artists expressed mutual interest in working together.
Though details remain under wraps, fans are eagerly waiting for the big reveal.
Dosanjh's work
Dosanjh's international collaborations and Wang's Indian visit
Dosanjh has a stellar list of international collaborations, including songs with Colombian artist Camilo, Australian singer Sia, American rapper Saweetie, and British singer Ed Sheeran.
Wang's last visit to India included wandering the streets of Mumbai, eating local food, and hanging out with actor Hrithik Roshan and his family.
At the musical festival, he had said he was excited to perform in India, "I've been wanting to come to India forever."
GOT7's tour
GOT7's current tour and Wang's return to India
Currently, GOT7 is touring Thailand for NESTFEST 2025 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.
This is the group's long-awaited return to the stadium scene after almost six years.
Wang, who debuted with GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, is expected to stay a little longer during his next visit to India.
Fans are eagerly waiting for BUCK's release and Wang's return to the country.