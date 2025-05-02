What's the story

K-pop sensation Jackson Wang, the heartthrob of popular band GOT7, is coming back to India after his Lollapalooza performance in 2023.

And, this time, it will be on a bigger scale.

Wang has secretly collaborated with ace Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on a new single, BUCK, reports India Today.

The song releases on May 9, a day before Wang visits Mumbai to promote it personally.