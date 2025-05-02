What's the story

L'Oreal Paris has announced its return as the official beauty partner for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

This will be the brand's 28th consecutive year at the prestigious event, which takes place from May 13-24.

In a landmark move, acclaimed Indian actor Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes debut as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.

A few days ago, Bhatt had confirmed her appearance.