Cannes: Alia Bhatt to debut as L'Oreal Paris global ambassador
What's the story
L'Oreal Paris has announced its return as the official beauty partner for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
This will be the brand's 28th consecutive year at the prestigious event, which takes place from May 13-24.
In a landmark move, acclaimed Indian actor Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes debut as a Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
A few days ago, Bhatt had confirmed her appearance.
Bhatt's statement
'There's something absolutely special about firsts': Bhatt expressed excitement
Expressing her excitement about her Cannes debut, Bhatt said, "There's something absolutely special about firsts - and I'm so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression."
"It is such an honor to represent L'Oreal Paris at the Festival with this year's theme, 'Lights, Beauty and Action.' To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth. It's limitless, it's unique."
Brand's focus
Bhatt will join Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Bhatt will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a long-standing L'Oreal Paris brand ambassador, on the red carpet at Cannes.
Dario Zizzi, General Manager of L'Oreal Paris - India, expressed pride in welcoming Bhatt to the global stage alongside Rai Bachchan.
Zizzi emphasized the brand's enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women worldwide.
The brand has also partnered with Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its "Beauty Partner" in India this year.
E-commerce collaboration
Nykaa's role in bringing Cannes glamor to India
Bringing the glamor of Cannes to Indian consumers, Nykaa is offering exclusive access to iconic Cannes red carpet looks.
Nykaa Beauty's Executive Director and CEO, Anchit Nayar, said they are proud to be the official beauty partner in India and bring this collaboration closer to their 40+ million consumers and 200+ stores.
"L'Oreal Paris at Cannes has celebrated beauty on a global stage...honoring Indian beauty's global rise and championing every individual who believes they are worth it," he said.
Festival highlights
Global ambassador lineup includes Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda
Besides Bhatt and Rai Bachchan, L'Oreal Paris will also be represented at the red carpet by an illustrious lineup of global ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.
The brand is also presenting the Lights On Women's Worth Award at the festival, an initiative to shine a light on promising female filmmakers. It amplifies women's voices in cinema.