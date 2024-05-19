Next Article

Amid criticism, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calls her Cannes outfit 'magical'

By Isha Sharma 10:57 am May 19, 202410:57 am

What's the story Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, has defended her outfit choice for the 2024 event amid widespread criticism on social media. Despite negative reviews, she described her day one outfit as "magical." The black and gold gown, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock, was criticized for being too flamboyant and not doing justice to Bachchan's globally renowned beauty. This was her 21st appearance at Cannes.

Dress details

The former Miss World loved her dress

Rai wore the controversial gown to the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. The dress featured puffy white sleeves, a long cape adorned with golden flowers, and golden foil details all over the bodice. In an interview with Vogue, Bachchan defended her look saying, "The look last evening at the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow but to me, it was just magical."

Public reaction

Social media reactions to her outift were spiteful

Earlier, social media users were quick to share their thoughts on her outfit. One person suggested that she should give other stylists a chance while another commented that those who dressed her were not her friends. Her second look, too, failed to impress her fans. The actor was at Cannes representing cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah are among the other Indians who attended this mecca of cinema this year.

Indian films, other highlights

Highlights from the festival and Indian triumph

The highlights of the festival so far have been the premieres of Coppola's Megalopolis, Paul Schrader's Oh, Canada, Cate Blanchett's Rumours, and Emma Stone's Kinds of Kindness, among others. Moreover, Shah-Smita Patil's classic Manthan also received a standing ovation upon its screening. Notably, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light is vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or, marking the first Indian entry to compete in this category in nearly three decades.