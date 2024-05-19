Next Article

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth reveals personal experience with domestic abuse

What's the story Broadway actor Kristin Chenoweth, 55, has publicly shared her personal experience with domestic abuse. On Saturday, she used X (formerly Twitter) to express her feelings about a recently released 2016 video of Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. She wrote: "Honestly I have my reasons for the Sean Combs video bothering me so much," and then shared her harrowing experience as an abuse survivor.

Revelation

Chenoweth opened up about her past domestic abuse

In response to a comment suggesting she should pray for victims rather than abusers, Chenoweth made the unsettling revelation. "Never wanted to come out with it, but here we go," she wrote. "Several years ago I was severely abused." "It took me therapy and prayer to understand I deserved better. I was deeply injured physically and spiritually. The only thing I knew to do was pray. Pray for myself. Pray for him as he grew up abused."

Recovery

Chenoweth discussed healing and forgiveness after abuse

Chenoweth described the period of abuse as the "lowest point" in her life, admitting she has not yet found forgiveness for her abuser. "It's beyond me. God is helping me through that part," she wrote. She emphasized the importance of victims handling their experiences in ways that are best for them, expressing hope that sharing her story might help others. The actor is currently married to singer Josh Bryant, whom she wed on September 2, 2023, in Texas.

Chenoweth's career

Chenoweth is an actor, singer, and author, known for her stage appearances for plays such as Steel Pier, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, My Love Letter to Broadway, and Gutenberg! The Musical! She has also been a part of Hollywood films such as Bewitched, Running with Scissors, Stranger Than Fiction, in addition to being a voice artist for projects such as Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure and Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue.