Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly rejected an offer to star in Maddock Films's next, Chamunda.

The project is part of the production house's growing horror-comedy universe and was slated to hit theaters in 2026.

Although Maddock Films was eager to cast Khan opposite Alia Bhatt under Amar Kaushik's direction, the actor reportedly decided to explore new genres instead of joining an existing franchise.