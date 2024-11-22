Summarize Simplifying... In short "All We Imagine as Light," a groundbreaking Indian film, has been released uncut, featuring a rare display of frontal nudity.

Director Payal Kapadia included these scenes to normalize nudity and authentically portray desire, a key theme in the film.

The movie, which tells the poignant story of three hospital workers in Mumbai, has already gained international recognition, premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and winning the Grand Prix. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'All We Imagine as Light' is in theaters now

'All We Imagine as Light' released uncut with frontal nudity

By Tanvi Gupta 05:05 pm Nov 22, 202405:05 pm

What's the story The critically acclaimed Indian film, All We Imagine as Light, was released nationwide in theaters on Friday (November 22). Surprisingly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has not made any cuts to the movie, even though it has an intense lovemaking scene and frontal nudity. The decision by CBFC's Examining Committee is a huge departure from the traditional censorship norms in Indian cinema.

Censorship decision

CBFC's progressive stance on 'All We Imagine as Light'

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "All We Imagine As Light has an intense lovemaking scene and in another scene, frontal nudity can also be seen. Yet, the Examining Committee took a progressive stand." "They didn't hamper these scenes as they realized that they were an important part of the film's theme and narrative. This makes All We Imagine As Light one of the rarest films of Indian cinema to be saved from Censor's scissors despite the aforementioned scenes."

Director's view

Director Payal Kapadia's take on nudity in film

Earlier this month, director Payal Kapadia had spoken to Mid-Day about her decision to include female nudity in the film. She had said, "I wanted to normalize it. It's a part of everyday life, like eating and drinking." "I wanted to be authentic to one of the main themes, which is desire, and there are ways to get to it. But this felt the most organic thing to put into the film."

Film overview

'All We Imagine as Light': A synopsis and cast details

All We Imagine as Light is a heartbreaking story of three women, played by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. It follows their lives as hospital workers in Mumbai and touches upon loneliness and companionship. The film has already received international acclaim, having premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where it became the first Indian film to compete in the main competition since 1994. It also bagged the Grand Prix at the prestigious event.